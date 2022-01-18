MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — New developments in the shooting death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility have emerged on Tuesday. Eyewitness News has learned one of the teenage suspects, Hasein Strand, has pleaded guilty to some charges in connection to the case.

Strand, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and other charges. On Tuesday, he plead to some of the lesser charges.

Protestors held signs outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, calling for justice in the shooting death of Bility. Authorities say she was hit by police gunfire back in August.

The Delaware County District Attorney says Strand got into an argument with another person and exchanged gunfire when Sharon Hill Police fired their guns into a crowd.

Strand faces a slew of charges including first-degree murder. On Tuesday, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office says he plead guilty to some of the charges but not first-degree murder.

Strand’s father spoke to Eyewitness News after the guilty plea.

“I don’t think my son is guilty of first-degree murder because he didn’t intend on doing anything,” Larry Strand said. “It’s obvious that the police bullets was responsible for all the shooting that took place.”

Eyewitness News is expecting to hear more about this case from the Delaware County District Attorney on Tuesday afternoon.