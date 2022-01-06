PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The grieving family of those killed in a tragic fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood are trying to pick up the pieces. Sources tell CBS3 the investigation is looking at if the fire started from an open flame near a Christmas tree.

Eyewitness News talked to the victims’ family on Thursday morning. They say they’re still trying to process this horrible tragedy that took the lives of 12 people, including eight children.

Among those killed were four women, five girls and three boys. The victims were mothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

So many are coming by to pay their respects. A child here writes a message for the victims. A SEPTA subway employee who remembers seeing the kids often also tells us he had to come to say a prayer @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/LcgzMRK6WM — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 6, 2022

Family members identified one of the victims as 32-year-old Virginia Thomas and 34-year-old Rose McDonald.

A solemn procession of police vans carried the victims’ bodies to the medical examiner’s office on Wednesday night.

Video taken inside a preschool one of the victims, a young girl named Natasha, attended in Fairmount from a few years ago shows the then-five-year-old dancing.

“She’s so sweet, you can probably see her looking at her mom in the video,” Suzy Zelley said.

Zelley says her son went to preschool with Natasha and calls her a bright young girl who was taken too soon.

“She was a good girl and her mom did a really good job raising her,” Zelley said.

Some people who lived on the first floor were able to escape and are getting help from the Red Cross.

The family of those who died in the Wednesday fire in Fairmount are planning a candle light vigil to honor their lives at Bache-Martin School at 6:30p https://t.co/WGkdTsZIvg @CBSPhilly — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) January 6, 2022

The family will hold a candlelight vigil Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Bache-Martin School.

Coming up on Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m., CBS3 will have more about this tragedy and the victims who were lost.