PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s a day after a fatal fire left at least a dozen people dead, and there is still an active scene in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood. For now, the investigation is being led by the fire marshal’s office but includes support from multiple local and federal agencies.

Sources tell CBS3 the investigation is looking at if the fire started from an open flame near a Christmas tree.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority will provide an update on the investigation at 3:30 p.m.

Due to the magnitude of this fatal fire, the fire marshal’s office requested additional resources.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives called on its national response team to join the investigation. The ATF’s national response team has state-of-the-art equipment operated by personnel that specializes in fire origin.

Also involved in this joint investigation into the converted apartment building located on the 800 block of North 23rd Street, where at least 26 people were living, is the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

Eight residents were able to escape but at least a dozen people lost their lives, including eight children.

CBS3 has learned the victims include four women, five girls, and three boys between the ages of two and 34.

This is still the beginning stages of the investigation. The ATF is also working closely with the police department and providing support.