As we are navigating a difficult week with Covid related cases, I would like to provide families with the option of in-person or remote learning for this week only. If you have concerns about potential Covid exposure, please follow our absence reporting procedures AND notify your child’s classroom teacher/s by email. In order for our teachers to provide remote learning for students, it is imperative that parents email teachers directly, as soon as possible. I wish everyone good health and thank you for your care and attention during these challenging times.