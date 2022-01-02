JENKINTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The Jenkintown School District will give students the option of in-person or remote learning this week due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Jill Takacs announced. The school sent an email to families and staff on Sunday morning.
Here’s the email:
Parents, Guardians, Students and Staff,
As we are navigating a difficult week with Covid related cases, I would like to provide families with the option of in-person or remote learning for this week only. If you have concerns about potential Covid exposure, please follow our absence reporting procedures AND notify your child’s classroom teacher/s by email. In order for our teachers to provide remote learning for students, it is imperative that parents email teachers directly, as soon as possible. I wish everyone good health and thank you for your care and attention during these challenging times.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Lower Merion School District announced that students won’t return to school on Monday.