MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Students in the Lower Merion School District won’t go back to class on Monday, according to a letter from the district’s superintendent. Employees will be tested for COVID Monday to ensure adequate staffing and resources are available so students can return in-person.

If that’s the case, schools will reopen for full in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Masks will be required on school buses and in all district buildings.

Read the entire letter below.