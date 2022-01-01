WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Wilmington this week as 13-year-old Rylee Spahn of Smyrna, Delaware. The fatal crash occurred on Dec. 29 at the intersection of Limestone Road (Route 7) and Milltown Road.
According to troopers, the victim and three other juveniles left the Valero at McKenna’s Church road and attempted to cross Route 7 toward Milltown Road. Authorities said the juveniles were in the vicinity of the crosswalk.Philadelphia Gun Violence: Overnight Shootings Leave 2 Dead, Several Others Injured On New Year's Day
A 2008 Toyota Camry entered the intersection and hit the 13-year-old. She was pronounced dead at the scene.READ MORE: Teenager Shot In Head, Killed 4 People Injured After Shooting Near Temple University's Campus
Authorities are still investigating the crash.MORE NEWS: Multi-Vehicle Crash In Cinnaminson, New Jersey Leaves 1 Person Dead, Police Say
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information on the vehicle involved is asked to contact Corporal/2 Calio at 302-365-8483. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.