WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A 13-year-old is dead after Delaware State Police say they were hit while crossing Route 7 Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9:19 p.m. near Milltown Road.
According to troopers, the victim and three other juveniles left the Valero at McKenna’s Church road and attempted to cross Route 7 toward Milltown Road. Authorities said the juveniles were in the vicinity of the crosswalk.
A 2008 Toyota Camry entered the intersection and hit the 13-year-old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are still investigating the crash.