PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Five people were shot late Thursday night in Germantown. Police say 87 bullets were fired.

The dramatic shooting underscored a tragically violent year for the city of Philadelphia.

Another night of violence on the streets of Philadelphia as surveillance video captures as many as six gunmen firing on a crowd outside of a bodega, in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue at Collom Street. A 21-year-old woman was shot multiple times and four males were also hit with bullets as some exchanged gunfire with the shooters.

This latest shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Two and a half hours later in Kensington, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed.

Historic levels of violence in the city has many anti-violence groups rattled, just hours before a new year begins.

“When you’re looking at family and loved one living in the city of Philadelphia. It impacts all of us. Many people do not feel safe,” CeaseFirePA President Adam Garber said.

For many, the uneasy feeling of fear is warranted with Philadelphia ending the 2021 year with more than 560 homicides and more than 2,200 shooting victims.

Community activists and anti-violence organizations have been putting boots on the ground in violence ravaged neighborhoods, hoping to put a dent in rising crime.

“The act of going to the grocery store or sitting outside or playing even just having a wonderful holiday meal feels dangerous,” Garber said.

City officials and many state legislators are pouring money into crime-fighting initiatives and anti-violence community groups who often have more of an understanding of neighborhood needs. CeaseFirePA has been one of those groups rallying for more help to combat the daily flow of gun violence.

“It’s’ not untractable, it’s not unsolvable so if we can get a handle on illegal firearm trafficking, get these resources to community violence prevention programs that have cut violence by 50% or more,” Garber said.

Although we’re ending the year with record violence, many say they’re at the table to improve the situation in 2022.