PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A late night shooting in Germantown sent six people to the hospital, with one of them in critical condition, according to Philadelphia police. All the victims are between ages 19 and 29.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Germantown Avenue. Officers arrived to find a 21-year-old woman with gunshots to the chest and torso. She is currently in critical condition.READ MORE: Police Looking For 2 Suspects, Person Of Interest In Deadly Double Shooting Outside Club Risqué
The five other victims were all men and arrived at the hospital in private vehicles. All of them are considered stable.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 the shooting scene involved more than 60 spent shell casings.READ MORE: Man Dead After Overnight Kensington Shooting, Philadelphia Police Say
“The crime scene is very extensive. There are over 65 spent shell casings,” he said. “That’s a lot of shots. There are at least 65 shots fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons.”
There have been no arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click hereMORE NEWS: New Year's Eve Fireworks Return To Delaware River Waterfront As Organizers Key On COVID Safety