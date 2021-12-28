PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A local mother caught in the crossfire and shot in the back is improving Tuesday night. She was hit by a stray bullet while on the phone on her front porch during a triple shooting in Kensington.

Her neighbors are sharing their very real fears about the rising gun violence they’re living with every day.

Several neighbors say they try to look out for each other knowing the danger all around them.

“Like firecrackers, a lot, a lot, a lot,” one neighbor said.

Neighbors, fearful to be identified on camera, describe what they heard as at least two shooters opened fire from a car driving down Cambria Street in Kensington Monday night, leaving bullet holes up and down this residential block.

“We know over 40 shots were fired,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police say around 7:15 p.m., three people were shot. One man was hit in the leg another in the chest. A 44-year-old female was also struck once in the back.

“We believe she was struck by stray gunfire because she was standing in front of her house when she was shot. She was able to run back inside to her children. She has young children inside,” Small said.

The children were not hurt. Officials say the woman was an innocent bystander.

“We believe she was not the intended target,” Small said.

Now, as balloons and teddy bears mark this latest victim of the violence, neighbors remain on edge not for if, but when, something like this may happen again.

“She’s a very sweet person,” one neighbor said.

“It’s not the first time,” a neighbor said.

“I’m really scared,” another neighbor said.

The mother is now in stable condition. The other two shooting victims were listed in critical and stable condition.

Right now, police say they are reviewing cameras from the neighborhood to help find whoever did this and a motive.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.