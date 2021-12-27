PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old mother is in critical condition after she was struck by stray gunfire in Kensington Monday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. at B and Cambria Streets.
Philadelphia police say two people fired more than 40 shots, hitting two men and the mother, who was out on her porch.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and the mother was shot in the back. They are both in critical condition.
A 46-year-old man who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.