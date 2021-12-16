PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rash of deadly gun violence across Philadelphia left two people dead Wednesday night. In just the course of an hour, five people were shot in two separate shootings.

In one of the shootings, a man was outside talking to a friend when he was gunned down.

At least five people were shot and two of them died. These deaths add to a homicide total that is now over 530.

Evidence markers line yet another street in Philadelphia as police comb through another deadly crime scene.

“They were able to see the victim collapse on the sidewalk and the victim gets up and walks just a few feet south where he collapses again and that’s where police found him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

According to police, a double shooting captured on video claimed the life of a 58-year-old man on the 4300 block of Carlisle Street.

Their investigation reveals the victim was talking to a friend when he was shot at least six times Wednesday around 6 o’clock.

The friend, a 23-year-old man, was injured.

“Where the victim collapsed we found his glasses and we found a cell phone which we believe belongs to the victim and that cell phone continues to ring occasionally on the scene,” Small said.

About five miles away on the 3100 block of Barnett Street was a similar scene.

Philadelphia police say a gunman shot and killed a 23-year-old in a triple shooting.

“Three shooting victims all from the 3100 block of Barnett Street and one of them, 23, shot multiple times was pronounced dead,” Small said.

A gunman fired the shots around 5:30 Wednesday afternoon. Police say two other people were injured.

The violence unfolded right across the street from a playground.

“He was able to open the door and fall into the street and that’s where police found him,” Small said.

Currently, there’s no description of the shooter or shooters in either shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.