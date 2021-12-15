CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Mayfair, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. He was shot in the head, once on the right side of his chest, once in his right forearm, and in his left thigh.

READ MORE: Philadelphia 76ers, Meek Mill Team Up To Host Children Affected By Criminal Justice System

A 21-year-old man was shot three times — twice in his right leg and once in his left leg, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital by a medic and placed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Man Shot, Killed While Talking With Friend On Nicetown Street, Philadelphia Police Say

The third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered at this time.

MORE NEWS: Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here