PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man was shot four times, including once in the head, in a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Mayfair section on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Barnett Street around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital by police and pronounced dead at 6:07 p.m. He was shot in the head, once on the right side of his chest, once in his right forearm, and in his left thigh.

A 21-year-old man was shot three times — twice in his right leg and once in his left leg, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital by a medic and placed in stable condition.

The third victim, a 30-year-old man, was shot once in his right thigh. He was placed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered at this time.

