PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers and Sixers fans will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend games at the Wells Fargo Center beginning in 2022. The Wells Fargo Center and other indoor sports venues fall under the list of establishments in Philadelphia that will be required to check vaccination cards starting Jan. 3.

Philadelphia officials announced the new vaccine mandate Monday morning. It comes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the winter months as the city and state are seeing a rise in cases.

Beginning Jan. 3, any establishment that serves food or drinks where people can sit down to enjoy them will be required to ask for proof of vaccination in order to enter.

The mandate will be implemented in phases.

From Jan. 3 to 17, restaurants and bars may choose to accept proof of a negative COVID-19 for entry. The test must be from the last 24 hours before entering the establishment.

After the 17th, negative tests will no longer be accepted and all customers must be fully vaccinated in order to enter. This means they must have either a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The establishment’s staff must have one dose by Jan. 3 and must complete their vaccination process by Feb. 4. Staff members must provide a negative COVID test within 24 hours until they are fully vaccinated.

Schools and day cares, hospitals, grocery stores and soup kitchens are exempt from the mandate. Children under 5 and people with medical and religious exemptions will be allowed to dine indoors, but must still show proof of a negative test if they’re going into a location that holds more than 1,000 people.