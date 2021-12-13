PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – COVID-19 vaccination proof will be required to dine at Philadelphia bars and restaurants beginning in 2022, Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced Monday morning. The vaccination mandate will go into effect beginning Jan. 3, 2022.

All establishments that serve food and drinks for customers to sit and enjoy will have to require proof of vaccination for entry. Bettigole says this new mandate comes in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while people are enjoying food and drinks.

The mandate will be implemented in phases.

From Jan. 3 to 17, restaurants and bars may choose to accept proof of a negative COVID-19 for entry. The test must be from the last 24 hours before entering the establishment.

After the 17th, negative tests will no longer be accepted and all customers must be fully vaccinated in order to enter. This means they must have either a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The establishment’s staff must have one dose by Jan. 3 and must complete their vaccination process by Feb. 4. Staff members must provide a negative COVID test within 24 hours until they are fully vaccinated.