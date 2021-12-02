PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The holiday season is here, and as people plan to travel, shop, and eat, here are the things you need to know in the Tri-state area.

TRAVEL

The Philadelphia International Airport is asking travelers to not park their cars at the airport due to the holiday rush. Travelers who are flying with food or ingredients should check the TSA’s list of items that should go into checked baggage. For that list, click here.

CBS FESTIVE PROGRAMMING

If you’re looking for some holiday cheer, CBS has the movies you need. Click here to find when we’re airing your favorite Christmas classic.

SHOPPING HOURS

Christmas shopping is well underway for consumers across the country. CBS3 compiled a list of hours for Delaware Valley malls.

SHIPPING DEADLINES

Major companies gave deadlines for shipping items so there’s enough time for packages to arrive. For UPS and FedEx dates, click here.

CBS3 JOY OF SHARING TOYFEST