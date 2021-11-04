PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport is getting ready for a very busy Thanksgiving travel season. As a result, they’re asking travelers to avoid parking at the airport.
They anticipate having about 400,000 passengers between Nov. 19 and Nov. 30. The site has 12,000 parking spaces and they expect to be at capacity.
“So SEPTAs a great choice, ride share — we’ve been in conversations with our Uber and Lyft partners. They’ve assured us that they have the capacity in terms of drivers to meet the demand,” PHL Chief Revenue Officer Jim Tyrrell said.
If you still plan on driving, airport officials recommend you give yourself extra time and arrive at least three hours ahead of your scheduled flight.