PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The young woman who was brutally beaten as a group of Asian American students were attacked aboard a SEPTA train earlier this month is speaking for the first time since the assault. The 18-year-old Central High School student spoke outside the Municipal Services Building in Center City on Tuesday afternoon, where people rallied demanding justice, safety, and an end to violence.

Christina Lu spoke to the crowd for several minutes on Tuesday. She recalled being kicked and stomped on in what officials called a racially-motivated attack on a SEPTA subway ride as she headed home from school earlier this month.

Dozens of people from Philadelphia’s Asian American community rallied in support of Christina. Many held signs that say “Stop school bullying.”

The violent assault which was caught on camera, happened on a train near the Erie station around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17.

Cellphone video shows a freshman Central High School student, who is of Asian descent, being attacked on the Broad Street Line subway while heading home from school. The video then shows Christina Lu, a senior Central High School student, who’s also of Asian descent, trying to intervene, but she is thrown to the floor and then kicked and stomped on.

The district attorney has charged four juveniles with the assault. Each has been charged with aggravated assault, ethnic intimidation, and other related charges.

Christina says she wants to see change. She says people must learn to be open-minded.

“Everyone has been calling me a hero but I really am not,” Christina said. “I’m just an ordinary girl from an ordinary family who saw people in need of help and so I tried to help. I’ll continue to stand up against bullying and violence and help people in need.”

On Monday, Philadelphia City Council called for SEPTA’s Police Department to hire more officers as it has almost 50 vacancies.

