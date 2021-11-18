PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Transit Police, the Philadelphia Police Department and the Philadelphia School District are investigating a new violent attack on the subway. The attack involved a group of teenagers.
The assault happened on a train near the Erie station around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
A video of the attack was posted publicly on social media Wednesday evening.
The video shows a group of teens punching and screaming at one group of students. Then, one girl near that group is punched, knocked over and kicked.
A Central High School parent reached out to CBS3 saying her son was one of the victims in the attack, as well as some of his classmates.
A SEPTA spokesperson described this as a violent and disturbing incident. He added no serious injuries were reported.
Eyewitness News learned that Councilmember Helen Gym spoke to the school district and the principal of the student victims Thursday night on how to best support the young people in this incident.