Phillie Phanatic Makes Appearance At Citywide Tree Planting Event After Copyright Dispute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillie Phanatic made his first appearance with his original look on Wednesday. It’s his first outing since the team settled a copyright dispute.
The Phanatic was at the Philadelphia Navy Yard on Wednesday. He helped kick off a citywide volunteer tree planting event.
More than 1,300 trees will be planted this weekend.
Almost 200 of them are tagged with the names of Phillies players who hit home runs this past season.
A few years ago, the Phanatic seemed to sprout feathers and his colors changed slightly. His best friend, Tom Burgoyne, explained he has now emerged with his new, old look!
He's a flightless bird," Burgoyne said. "He grew some wings, thinking he could fly, but it didn't work, so he's losing those feathers. It's very exciting."
Tom said The Phanatic has also lost a little bit of weight in the back but his belly will keep going round and round!