PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s old is new again. After two years of rocking a slightly new look, the Phillie Phanatic will go back to his original design.
The team was in a copyright dispute with the original creators, but they have reached a settlement.
The Phanatic released a statement through his personal attorney and business manager Iggy T.L. Iguana. Iggy is the chairman of Galapagos Associates Management Enterprises, Inc.
“I’m back,” the Phanatic said.
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) November 16, 2021
The Phillies are excited to have the original Phanatic back with the team.
“We welcome the original Phillie Phanatic back with open arms,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said. “We are so proud of the 44-year history of the Phanatic and what the character means to the organization, to the City of Philadelphia and to Phillies fans everywhere. Our goal throughout this process was to come to an amicable solution that guaranteed the Phanatic could continue to entertain future generations of fans.”
