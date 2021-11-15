PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Surveillance video has been released from an incident last week where Philadelphia police officers were the target of gunfire. Two suspects can be seen getting out of two cars on North 30th Street in Strawberry Mansion and started firing at officers in an unmarked police car.
The windshield of that unmarked car was hit and one of the officers was injured by broken glass.
Wanted: Suspects for Aggravated Assault on Police in the 22nd District [VIDEO] https://t.co/g1uFWlGT0Y pic.twitter.com/kn9Aa1xOHR
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) November 15, 2021
The suspects fled the area in a white Mercedes Benz and a dark-colored Chevy Impala.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the police.
