PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for suspects who Philadelphia police say ambushed officers, firing 11 shots at an unmarked police car and injuring the officer inside. The shooting happened at 29th and Dauphin Streets in the Strawberry Mansion area.

The department said the incident unfolded a block away around 9 p.m. Wednesday when plainclothes officers noticed a vehicle driving erratically. The officers, including the victim, called for backup and started following the suspects in their unmarked police car. A law enforcement SUV also started following.

The suspects turned near Dauphin Street, and that’s when the department said one of the suspects opened fire right at the unmarked car, hitting the vehicle 11 times.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told CBS3 the injuries to the officer, who was in the passenger seat of the unmarked car, came from shattered glass.

“One of those bullets struck the center of the front windshield of the vehicle, and it penetrated the front windshield, and fragments of the glass struck the passenger it struck the officer in the front in the face and the neck area where he was cut,” he said.

The victim gave the suspects’ car and license plate information before heading to the hospital. They are expected to be fine, but Chief Inspector Small said they are lucky to be alive.

“He’s fine, but he’s extremely lucky because the one bullet went through the center of that front windshield,” Chief Inspector Scott said. “Either of these officers could’ve been struck by gunfire.”

Authorities said they know who the suspects are due to past incidents. As of right now, no arrests have been made.

