PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The preliminary hearings for the two men charged in the deadly September beating outside Pat’s Steaks are now postponed until January. The judge did not say why they hearings would be delayed until next year.
Omar Arce, 32, and 33-year-old Jose Alberto Flores-Huerta face murder charges in the death of 28-year-old Isidro Cortes. Police said the New York man was beaten to death outside the South Philadelphia restaurant after an argument turned into a brawl.
Family members told CBS3 he was in town for a soccer game.
Arce and Flores-Huerta will now appear in court January 26.