PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re hearing from family members of the man who police say was beaten to death outside of Pat’s Steaks in South Philadelphia. The victim’s cousin says the family is having a hard time understanding how at one moment he was at a soccer game and then later that night, he’s gone.

“He was taken from us so soon. He was so young, he was just 28,” Tania Tepale, the victim’s cousin, said.

Family members are trying to cope with the sudden loss of Isidro Cortes. He was killed at Pat’s Steaks in South Philly early Thursday morning.

“He was a very respectful, educated guy. Always very kind to everyone he met. He has a whole family that loved him,” Tepale said.

Investigators say he was beaten and hit in the head with a metal trash can lid.

Tepale spoke with Eyewitness News on the phone and she says she can’t believe what tragically unfolded.

“It’s really hard. It’s really hard to process this. It’s really hard to even believe what had happened and how it happened,” Tepale said.

His cousin says Cortes is an accountant from Queens, New York, and was in town at a sporting event with family. Now, she says it’s hard to imagine he will not be coming back home.

“He was just there to see a soccer game, his favorite soccer team Club America, and after that, they were going to go to eat,” Tepale said.

Police say the brawl happened around 2 a.m.

Yellow police tape blocked off Pat’s and investigators could be seen collecting evidence. There are 31 cameras in the area which can be used to help track down whoever is responsible.

People who live and frequent South Philly say they are sick and tired of the violence plaguing their streets.

“It’s scary. Some people don’t want to leave their houses,” Alicia Pagan said.

As the investigation continues, Cortes’ family is heartbroken.

“He was so young. He had his whole life ahead of him,” Tepale said.