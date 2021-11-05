TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Edward Durr, the New Jersey truck driver who is projected to win the state’s 3rd district, is now apologizing for an anti-Islamic tweet from 2019. The tweet in question called prophet Muhammed a pedophile and claimed Islam was “a false religion.”
In a Friday morning statement, Durr wrote:
I’m a passionate guy and I sometimes say things in the heat of the moment. If I said things in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize.
I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose and to worship the God of their choice. I support all people and I support everybody’s rights. That’s what I am here to do, work for the people and support their rights.
The tweet comes into conversation after the truck driver’s projected upset win over Sweeney, notable spending $153 on his campaign. Sweeney had led the 3rd Legislative District since 2002.