TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — It’s one of the most stunning political upsets New Jersey has ever seen. Republican Edward Durr is projected to defeat State Senate President Steve Sweeney in the 3rd District.

The South Jersey truck driver is currently leading by more than 2,000 votes.

Sweeney has been the State Senate president in New Jersey for over a decade, representing the 3rd Legislative District since 2002. But the talk of the town is a man who could soon be the new state senator.

From West Deptford to Salem, voters have cast ballots for truck driver Edward Durr to take the State Senate seat.

“I think it’s a really strong message that somebody like him can get voted in without the backing of the big money,” Robbinsville resident Kristen Palagano said.

The 53-year-old says he believes in less government, lower taxes and wants to see control of the government return to the hands of the people.

Eyewitness News asked him what he plans to change first when he gets to Trenton.

“Me personally, I’m just going to take it all in. I’m going to try and continue to learn and absorb, but I am definitely going to be a voice for the people,” Durr said.

Early reports of Durr’s projected stunning upset of Sweeney said the candidate spent only $153 in the race.

Durr laughed off that claim, saying it was prior to the primaries, but was an example of inefficient government.

“Stop with the $153, please. The $153 was spent prior to the primary. There’s filing dates. It’s just another prime example of the failures of New Jersey government. You guys go in on the New Jersey Elect, and you find $153 filed,” Durr said. “Well, that was back in May, June. That shows how behind New Jersey government is on keeping things updated.”

In a statement, Sweeney says: “The results from Tuesday’s election continue to come in. For instance, there were 12,000 ballots recently found in one county. While I am currently trailing in the race, we want to make sure every vote is counted. Our voters deserve that, and we will wait for the final results.”