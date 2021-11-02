PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Democrat Larry Krasner has won another term as Philadelphia’s district attorney in Tuesday night’s general election. Republican Chuck Peruto conceded in his challenge to the incumbent Krasner.

With 34% of divisions reporting, Kranser holds 74% of the vote to Peruto’s 25%.

“First, I would congratulate him because he beat my pants off. It’s not even close from what I see so far. The city chose where it wants to go, what it wants to be, what it wants to do. If that’s what they want, that’s what they want,” Peruto said.

Krasner would survive a challenge in May’s primary from Carlos Vega, who spent 35 years in the District Attorney’s Office before being fired by Krasner.

Krasner ran on his platform of criminal justice reform, while Peruto attacked the incumbent over Philadelphia’s near-historic murder rate.

In his first term, Krasner worked to depart from heavy-handed law and order from the past. He says Philadelphia voters have overwhelmingly approved his agenda.

“There are two things that are central to what we have to do,” Krasner said Tuesday morning. “One is to focus on the most serious crime, but the other one to bring reform and Philadelphians know what they want and that’s what they want. We’re going to continue to do that. We’ll have more specific announcements as we move forward, but we’re really excited about a second term.”

