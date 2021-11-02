CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is approaching, and it is important to know all the dates, times, and races so your vote counts. CBS3 has created a guide full of need-to-know information that will get you through Election Day no matter where you live.

PENNSYLVANIA

ELECTION DAY

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.

KEY LOCAL RACES

  • Philadelphia District Attorney: Democrat Larry Krasner (incumbent) and Republican Chuck Peruto
  • Justice of The Supreme Court: Democrat Maria McLaughlin (incumbent) and Republican Kevin Brobson
  • Judge of the Superior Court: Democrat Timika Lane and Republican Megan Sullivan
  • Ballot question 1: Decriminalizing marijuana

NEW JERSEY

ELECTION DAY

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.

DATES

November 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at your County Clerk’s office.

KEY LOCAL RACES

    • Governor: Democrat Phil Murphy (incumbent) and Jack Ciattarelli (R)
    • Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Sheila Oliver (incumbent), Diane Allen (R), Heather Warburton (Green), and Eveline Brownstein (L)
    • State Senate District 1: Mike Testa, Jr. (incumbent) and Yolanda Balicki
    • State Senate District 2: Vincent Mazzeo and Vincent Polistina (incumbent)

WHAT’S ON MY BALLOT?

Enter your address HERE for a sample ballot in your area.