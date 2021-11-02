PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Election Day is approaching, and it is important to know all the dates, times, and races so your vote counts. CBS3 has created a guide full of need-to-know information that will get you through Election Day no matter where you live.
PENNSYLVANIA
ELECTION DAY
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.
KEY LOCAL RACES
- Philadelphia District Attorney: Democrat Larry Krasner (incumbent) and Republican Chuck Peruto
- Justice of The Supreme Court: Democrat Maria McLaughlin (incumbent) and Republican Kevin Brobson
- Judge of the Superior Court: Democrat Timika Lane and Republican Megan Sullivan
- Ballot question 1: Decriminalizing marijuana
NEW JERSEY
ELECTION DAY
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Find your polling place. Report election complaints here.
DATES
November 1 at 3 p.m.: Deadline to apply for a Vote by Mail ballot in person at your County Clerk’s office.
KEY LOCAL RACES
- Governor: Democrat Phil Murphy (incumbent) and Jack Ciattarelli (R)
- Lieutenant Governor: Democrat Sheila Oliver (incumbent), Diane Allen (R), Heather Warburton (Green), and Eveline Brownstein (L)
- State Senate District 1: Mike Testa, Jr. (incumbent) and Yolanda Balicki
- State Senate District 2: Vincent Mazzeo and Vincent Polistina (incumbent)
WHAT’S ON MY BALLOT?
Enter your address HERE for a sample ballot in your area.