PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Walter Wallace Jr. Lawyers for the family announced the details at City Hall on Thursday.
It includes a demand from the family for the city to equip all patrol officers with tasers.READ MORE: Prosecution To Rest Case Monday In Corruption Trial Of Labor Leader John Dougherty, City Councilmember Bobby Henon
Last October, Philadelphia police shot and killed Wallace at his West Philadelphia home.
Wallace was having a mental health crisis and was armed with a knife.READ MORE: In-Person Learning To Remain Open If SEPTA Strike Occurs, Philadelphia School District Says
The settlement also includes an undisclosed financial payment to the family.
“Those terms were never their primary objective in their calls for justice after Walter’s death. Rather they have been focused on establishing the lasting change to the city that they are confident will save lives through the agreement and injunctive relief,” Shaka Johnson, Wallace’s family attorney, said.MORE NEWS: Remains Found In California Desert Identified As Missing 30-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Lauren Cho
So far, the city has declined to release the amount of the settlement.