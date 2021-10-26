PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An attorney for the family of Walter Wallace Jr. says the city has agreed in court to equip all of its police officers with tasers. Wallace was shot and killed by Philadelphia police on Oct. 26 last year.

His family said he was having a mental health crisis.

The family’s attorney Shaka Johnson said the city has now agreed to ensure that every uniformed police officer is equipped with a taser.

The city has already budgeted about $14 million earlier this year to pay for tasers for all uniformed police officers.

“I recognize that today is a very difficult day for the family of Walter Wallace, Jr. and for the entire city of Philadelphia. The killing of Mr. Wallace, Jr. was painful and traumatic for many Philadelphians. This tragic and unsettling incident, along with last year’s protests, underscored the urgency of many important reforms such as mental health training and crisis response resources. I am committed to making lasting reforms that will ensure that all Philadelphians have the safety and available supports that they deserve,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.

“In the last year, the City has worked across institutions, departments, community leaders, and organizations to enact meaningful reforms, reimagine public safety and advance racial justice. While our work is not done, we remain strongly committed to these goals and to make our city the best, fairest, and most equitable that it can be. I am resolved to devote every remaining day in this office to bringing about justice and true equity in our city.”