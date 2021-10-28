PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All public schools in Philadelphia will remain open for in-person learning next week if a SEPTA strike occurs, the Philadelphia School District said Thursday. While the school district plans to operate on normal schedules, they will not offer additional transportation for students if an agreement is not reached between Transport Workers Union Local 234 and SEPTA and a strike occurs.

A strike could happen as early as Monday if an agreement is not reached between the TWU Local 234 and SEPTA by Sunday, Oct. 31.

Students who are currently assigned to a bus or van route will continue to receive transportation services, but because of the national bus driver shortage, the district is unable to provide transportation to students who are not currently assigned to a route.

The district says in the event of a strike, families should expect bus delays and delays for student pick up and drop off since more vehicles will be on the roadways.

Any student who cannot attend in-person classes because of transportation challenges will be expected to log in to Google Classroom for their assignments and engage in asynchronous learning daily.

Hybrid learning will not be offered and students will not be able to log into their classes virtually.

“While SEPTA is optimistic that negotiations will continue and an agreement will be reached, we want to share our plans in case there is a service interruption,” Superintendent Dr. William R. Hite said. “Attending school in-person provides our young people with the familiar routines, sense of community and support services that they need for their social, emotional and academic well-being. Now more than ever, our schools are safe havens for thousands of students who are experiencing the very real impacts of increasing gun violence and other traumas impacting our communities.”

The district will have grab-and-go meal kits available at 12 school distribution sites across Philadelphia for families of enrolled students who cannot attend school in person if a SEPTA strike occurs.

The district says they will continue to monitor the situation closely and updates will be provided as they become available.