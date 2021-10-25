PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption as union negotiations continue. SEPTA’s largest union, TWU Local 234, has voted to strike as soon as Monday, Nov. 1 if a deal is not reached.

TWU Local 234 has about 5,000 members in the region. The union’s demands include maternity leave, pay to families of transit workers who lost their lives to covid, and better wages. They also want enhanced police presence for safer conditions.

SEPTA says discussions with the union continue. Both sides have until Sunday, Oct. 31 to agree on a new contract.

Workers are prepared to go on strike if an agreement is not reached. The strike would impact bus, subway and trolley services. Regional Rail and suburban buses will run as normal.

Here’s everything you should know in the event there are service interruptions due to the strike:

What SEPTA Service Will Run?

Regional Rail: Train service will be the best choice for travel in and around Philadelphia. Please Click Here for Regional Rail Fare Information.

Suburban Transit: Bus and Trolley routes and the Norristown High Speed Line will not be affected, however the routing and scheduled service for some of the buses that normally travel into the City will change (please see the Suburban Transit section).

LUCY (Loop through University City): Green and Gold Loop service will operate regular routing from 30th Street Station to selected University City destinations.

CCT Connect: Regular service will operate for, registered ADA and Shared Ride customers. There may be some delays due to increased demand and local street traffic.

What SEPTA Service Will Not Run?

Market Frankford Line

Broad Street & Broad Ridge Spur Lines

City Transit Bus, Trolley and Trackless Trolley Routes

What You Will Need to Know About Regional Rail Service

Many SEPTA Regional Rail Lines serving stations within the City of Philadelphia also connect with Suburban Transit Bus and Trolley Routes making it the best travel option during a service interruption.

Schedules

All Regional Rail service will operate with more frequent service. Express trains may make additional stops to accommodate the anticipated ridership increase. Station announcements will be made for any service changes. Schedules are available at stations, online at http://www.septa.org, and on the official SEPTA App. for the iPhone.

Please click your line in the table below for your Regional rail schedule

Fares

All regular fares will apply. In the event of a service interruption, Weekly and Monthly TransPasses loaded on SEPTA Key Cards will be valid, for travel, at all times, to all Regional Rail stations within the City of Philadelphia except Forest Hills and Somerton. These stations will require a Zone 3 Quick Trip or Pass. Additional information will be provided at the Center City Station you are boarding at in the evening.

Fares must be purchased before boarding. No cash accepted at entry gates, Key Cards should be loaded with Travel Wallet funds or a valid pass product. Key Cards can be loaded online at SEPTAKey.org, by contacting the Call Center at 855-567-3782 or from Fare Kiosk located at Center City Rail Stations, SEPTA Sales Offices and participating retailers.

Transit Pass Redemption

Unused Passes, purchased prior to a service interruption, will be eligible for a full or partial refund. Customer should contact the Key Call Center at 855-567-3782 to request a refund for any unused or partially used Transit Passes.

Call Center hours are: Weekdays 6:00 AM – 8:00 PM and Weekends 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM.

Train Boarding

Unless otherwise directed by authorized SEPTA staff, fares will be collected for each trip.

AM hours customers traveling from outlying stations towards Center City in the morning must have funds loaded to the Travel Wallet of their Key Cards or hold a valid Pass. Key Cards can be loaded on line at SEPTAKey.org, by contacting the Call Center at 855-567-3782 or from fare Kiosks located throughout the Subway/Elevated lines and Center City Stations, SEPTA Sales Offices and participating retailers.



PM hours (2:45 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.), at Penn Medicine, 30th St, Suburban, Jefferson, and Temple University Stations customers will present a Key card holding funds or a valid product to the turnstile reader. Cash will not be allowed at the point of entry. Customers with cash will need to purchase a Quick Trip from a Station Kiosk or Sales Office. Customers will wait in line at the concourse/mezzanine level All pre-paid fares (no cash) will be presented to turnstile readers when passing through the entry gates.

To ensure safe boarding and to avoid confusion, SEPTA staff will direct customers when to proceed to the platform. Please expect crowding and possible delays

Parking

Parking is available at most SEPTA Rail stations, and there’s currently no fee for parking.

SUBURBAN TRANSIT ROUTES

All Suburban Transit buses will operate according to the regular route and published schedule unless otherwise indicated. The following list identifies the temporary service changes:

Route 94: Service to Chestnut Hill will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will end at Montgomery Avenue & Paper Mill Road (Erdenheim).

Route 97: Service to Chestnut Hill will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Montgomery Avenue & Paper Mill Road (Erdenheim). ALL trips that normally serve Chestnut Hill will instead use Northwestern Ave and Stenton Ave.

Route 103: ALL trips to/from Ardmore will bypass Overbrook Park using Victory Ave, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd, and Township Line Rd. Scheduled service to/from Overbrook Park will not operate.

Route 105: ALL trips will bypass Overbrook using Victory Ave, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd, Township Line Rd, City Ave. Service to 63rd & Malvern will be discontinued.

Route 106: All trips will bypass Overbrook Park using Victory Ave, West Chester Pike, Lynn Blvd, Township Line Rd, City Ave. Scheduled service to/from Overbrook Park will not operate.

Route 108: Current route between 69th St and Yeadon will operate. All service to Paschall, Elmwood, and Eastwick will be discontinued. Alternate routing will serve Airport Business Center, Philadelphia International Airport, and UPS via Darby Transportation Center.

Route 115: Service to Philadelphia International Airport will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Folcroft East Industrial Park.

Routes 124/125: Service to Center City, 30th St Station, and Wissahickon Transportation Center will be discontinued. ALL service will begin/end at Villanova Station (Paoli/Thorndale Regional Rail Line) or Gulph Mills Station.

Routes 129, 130, & 133: Service to Frankford & Knights will be temporarily discontinued. Bus service will begin/end at Cornwells Heights Station for connections to the Trenton Regional Rail Line.

Routes 310 and 311 (Horsham Breeze): Weekday service will begin/end at Willow Grove Station (Warminster Regional Rail Line). Service will operate every 60 minutes all day.

SEPTA Customer Service will operate with extended hours in the event of a service interruption. For more information, visit http://septa.org/.