SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Human remains found in the Southern California desert this month have been identified as those of a New Jersey woman who went missing early last summer, authorities said Thursday. The coroner’s office positively identified the remains to be Lauren Cho, 30, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.
"The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results," it said. "No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."
The remains were found Oct. 9 in rugged, open desert in Yucca Valley, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.
Cho had been missing since the afternoon of June 28, when she reportedly walked away from a residence in the area where she was staying.
Cho had been missing since the afternoon of June 28, when she reportedly walked away from a residence in the area where she was staying.

Multiple searches were conducted in Yucca Valley, which is outside the northwest corner of Joshua Tree National Park.
