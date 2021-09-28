PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The investigation into a New Jersey woman’s disappearance in California continues to intensify. More investigators have joined the search for 30-year-old Lauren Cho, who was last seen June 28.
Cho and friend Cody Orell drove cross country in his tour bus eight months before she disappeared.
Orell told authorities Cho seemed upset the last time he saw her, saying she walked away into the hills between Yucca and Morongo Valley.
The recent media coverage around the disappearance of Gabby Petito and the discovery of her body has sparked move coverage of more missing people.