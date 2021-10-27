PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police want you to take a look at new evidence in the manhunt for the killer of a 13-year-old who was gunned down on the way to school in North Philadelphia. About a dozen gunshots can be heard in surveillance video from Judson and Clearfield Streets.
One of the bullets struck the student as he was sitting in a car on Oct. 8. However, there's still no indication he was the intended target. Five others were wounded.
Police have identified 29-year-old Shafeeq Lewis as the gunman. You can see the distinctive tattoos on his neck and forehead.
There is a $20,000 reward in this case.
If you have any information, please contact police.