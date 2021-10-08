PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a tragic end to the week for a North Philadelphia school community. Officials tell CBS3, E.W. Rhodes Middle School student was fatally shot on the 3100 block of North Judson Street, just after 9 a.m.
The 13-year-old male student was pronounced dead on the scene.
The middle school, which is just blocks away, was placed on lockdown following the shooting as a precaution. The lockdown has since been lifted.
District officials are on their way to the scene to offer additional help and support.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here