PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Talks continue on Tuesday between SEPTA and its biggest union. If both sides don’t reach a deal by Halloween, workers say they’ll walk off the job as early as Monday morning.
Sources tell Eyewitness News talks went well on Monday between SEPTA and TWU Local 234.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Leienna Cuevas Found, Reunited With Her Family, Philadelphia Police Say
The union voted to authorize a strike if no deal is reached by midnight Sunday. A strike could affect not only commuters but thousands of students.READ MORE: Wife Accused Of Dismembering Husband's Body, Collecting Social Security Benefits For Years After He Died In Their Pennsylvania Home
The School District of Philadelphia says it is working on a strike plan and hopes to release it by Thursday.MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Ja-Kha House Killed In Strawberry Mansion Hit-And-Run, Police Say
SEPTA has released a guide in the event of a service interruption, for everything you need to know click here.