PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parts of the Philadelphia area are under flash flood warnings as a Nor’easter moves through the region. The entire area except central and lower Delaware are under a flash flood watch until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

As of Monday morning, these counties are under a flash flood warning until 6:15 a.m.:

Mercer, Burlington, and western Ocean County in New Jersey; and

Lower Bucks County in Pennsylvania.

The following counties are under the same warning until 7:15 a.m.:

Monmouth, Middlesex, and north central Ocean County in New Jersey.

Between two and three inches of rain has fallen as of 4 a.m. Monday, with more than an inches more possible this morning.

There are early morning flooding and lane restrictions on Interstate 76 near Hollow Road and Girard Avenue. There are isolated reports of trees, branches, and power lines down in parts of Chester and Montgomery counties.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Monday ahead of the severe weather.

“The anticipated Nor’easter storm is forecasted to bring significant flash flooding, coastal flooding, and wind gusts across New Jersey,” Murphy said in a statement. “Residents should stay off the roads, remain vigilant, and follow all safety protocols.”

In preparation for the Nor’easter, I’m declaring a State of Emergency beginning at 8:00 PM tonight. Severe weather conditions will impact the state starting tonight through the next several days. For updates, follow @ReadyNJ, @NWS_MountHolly, and @NWSNewYorkNY. pic.twitter.com/eJlMgt253f — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 25, 2021

Several areas of low pressure are circling our area and periods of rain will continue today. Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph and temperatures will remain steady in the low 60s all day.

By Wednesday morning, spotty showers will end and partly sunny skies are possible by afternoon.