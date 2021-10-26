SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The family of a child killed by police at a high school football game in Sharon Hill is now suing the borough. The family of 8-year-old Fanta Bility filed a lawsuit in federal court Tuesday.
It says the three Sharon Hill police officers accused of shooting and killing Fanta acted with recklessness.
The family wants answers.
Fanta and her family were leaving a football game at Academy Park High School on Aug. 27 when police responded to a shooting in the area and opened fire on a vehicle.
The lawsuit says officers used excessive force. It also says the police department has a history of improperly training its staff.
The Delaware County District Attorney's Office says a grand jury investigation into the shooting continues.
The borough is investigating the police department’s policies and procedures.