SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — A Friday night under the lights devolves into chaos. A 7-year-old is dead and two other people under 18 are injured after a shooting outside of a high school football game in Delaware County.

The shooting sent shockwaves through the Sharon Hill community.

The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office is actively investigating the deadly shooting.

While offering their condolences to the victim’s family, the DA’s Office on Saturday confirmed the victim who died was a 7-year-old girl.

A small memorial has started outside of the football field.

On Friday night, people were screaming and scrambling while trying to duck for cover.

Academy Park had just finished a game against Pennsbury around 9 p.m. when the Pennsbury football coach told Eyewitness News the teams shook hands and then as people were leaving the field, he heard at least three gunshots. Someone was shooting from a car driving down the one-way street.

The 7-year-old girl was shot and killed during the melee.

Pennsbury has been in contact with its school community letting them know its coaches assisted at the scene, administering first aid and helping direct players to safety. In addition, school counselors have been made available to provide assistance to players traumatized by Friday night’s shooting.

The shooting caused distress in the quiet Sharon Hill neighborhood.

“Only by the grace of God I wasn’t hit, my children weren’t hit. Right here, that baby got shot down. Y’all are freaking disgusting,” one woman said.

“It’s ridiculous. It doesn’t happen here in Sharon Hill, it doesn’t happen. This is unacceptable,” Fayetta Acosta said. ”

“I’m trying to figure to get out and a cop is like, ‘Oh, you rolled over shell casings, you can’t leave, you can’t move the car,'” Hibba Kirakira of Sharon Hill said.

Witnesses say it was a very chaotic scene.

Authorities say two other children were also injured in the shooting. They’re expected to be OK.