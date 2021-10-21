PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixers’ President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey’s radio interview on Thursday afternoon sent a clear message to Ben Simmons. Normally, top brass for NBA organizations speak before the start of the season — but Morey chose to wait until Thursday.

Morey went on the Mike Missanelli radio show on 97.5 The Fanatic and gave a rude awakening to Simmons and his camp.

It’s unlikely that misbehaving will get him traded sooner than later.

“You’re gonna think I’m kidding, I’m not. This could be four years,” Morey said. “Unless Ben Simmons is traded for a difference-maker, we are in the prime of Joel’s career, we have to get back either Ben Simmons playing well for us, that will help us win the championship, or we have to get back a difference-maker for Ben Simmons.”

Daryl Morey to @MikeMiss25 on how long he is willing to hold out to get back a ‘difference maker’ in a Ben Simmons trade: “You’re going to think I’m kidding and I’m not, this could be 4 years." pic.twitter.com/NyXiRqIinb — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 21, 2021

He added that the situation is not annoying to the Sixers, “never does it get annoying. It is a uniting factor right now.”

Morey and the Sixers are dug in. This interview could be considered a direct message to Simmons and his agent, Rich Paul.

Another interesting nugget from Daryl Morey interview with @MikeMiss25, when asked about the ‘annoying' factor of the Simmons situation "I’m telling you, it’s not annoying to us, never does it get annoying. It is a uniting factor right now” (with emphasis on 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑖𝑛𝑔) — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 21, 2021

The Sixers host the Brooklyn Nets Friday for their home opener and Morey expects Ben to be at shoot-around in the morning. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that Simmons will not play in the home opener because he is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.”

He also received treatment for “back tightness” on Thursday but was cleared to practice by the Sixers medical staff, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.