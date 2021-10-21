PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons will not play in the Sixers’ home opener Friday and is expected to miss “an undetermined period of time,” according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. The Athletic reported Simmons is “currently not mentally ready to play for the team.”

The Athletic previously reported Simmons is not against playing for the Sixers.

Sources: 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is currently not mentally ready to play for the team and was receiving treatment on his back today due to ramp up process. He will miss Friday’s home opener vs. Nets and is not expected to play for an undetermined period of time. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 21, 2021

Simmons received treatment for “back tightness” on Thursday but was cleared to practice by the Sixers medical staff, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

The Sixers' medical staff cleared Simmons to participate in the workout after the back treatment, sources tell ESPN. The Sixers had hoped to see Simmons in the workout today and have him go through shoot-around on Friday morning prior to game vs. Nets. https://t.co/WygyAnShmz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2021

Not ready to play for the team, or is Simmons not ready to face Philadelphia fans at Wells Fargo Center?

Eagles center Jason Kelce broke down what it takes for an athlete to make it in this city, and it’s something Simmons has never done — hold yourself accountable.

“What’s going on with the 76ers and Ben Simmons. All that is because of a lack of accountability. A lack of owning up to mistakes and lack of correcting things. If all that got corrected, you’re fixing three throws, you’re getting better as a player, none of this is happening. So everybody can [explicit] and complain about how tough this city is to play in, just play better man. This city will love you,” Kelce said.

Will Ben Simmons ever step up and take responsibility for his issues?