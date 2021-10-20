PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 21-year-old man is charged with murder after killing a man and injuring a Lincoln High School student just blocks from the school. Philadelphia police said Aaron Scott was charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, and more.
A 65-year-old man, identified as Jeffrey Carter, died after being shot in the head. The other victim, a 16-year-old student, is in critical condition.
The shooting happened Monday around 2:48 p.m. in the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue. Police said an altercation among several students broke out as they were let out of school. In the group were Scott and his brother, a 16-year-old student. The two ran after firing shots, police said Monday.
There were two plainclothes officers nearby and arrested Scott and his 16-year-old brother.
This is the second Philadelphia Schools student to be shot in as many weeks. A 13-year-old was shot last week.
The shooting is still under investigation.