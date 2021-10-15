PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s finally game day for the Philadelphia Flyers, who host the Vancouver Canucks Friday night at Wells Fargo Center. The orange and black got their final practice in Thursday to prepare for game one.
It's game day. #BringItToBroad
— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 15, 2021
The Flyers are coming off a disappointing year, who finished sixth in the East Division.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: October Payments Hitting Parents' Bank Accounts
The new season comes with some code of conduct changes at the arena, which announced the new policies Monday.READ MORE: Philadelphia Mother Wants Answers After 6-Year-Old Daughter Wanders Away From Edwin Stanton Elementary School
The puck drops at 7 p.m.MORE NEWS: Tractor-Trailer Crash Spills Fuel On Delaware Memorial Bridge, Closes Some Southbound Lanes