PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Wells Fargo Center announced a new code of conduct Monday as the Sixers and Flyers seasons are set to start this month. The Center released a YouTube video with Sixers players Danny Green and Matisse Thybulle, Flyers wing Cam Atkinson, public address announcer Lou Nolan, Wings players, and other staff to explain the new rules to follow when attending an event.
“Don’t use any racial or identity-based slurs ever,” Thybulle says in the video.
The new code of conduct asks fans to not physically interfere with or inappropriately harass athletes or performers. It also asks that fans not throw projectiles onto the surface, unless someone on the Flyers scores a hattrick.
During the Sixers' playoff run last season, a fan threw popcorn on Russell Westbrook's head.
Fans also shouldn’t damage the arena or property within the arena, according to the release. It also says to not engage in any physical altercations or disruptive or inconsiderate behavior detrimental to the experience of other guests.
“Let’s lookout for one another, let’s respect one and another, and let’s get loud,” Green said.
Violations of the code of conduct may result in ejection, arrest, possibly criminal charges, or revocation of season tickets packages, according to the release.
