PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz played his final game with the Eagles Thursday night and now he’s leaving the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection. The Eagles are sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick.

Fans met up at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly to watch Thursday night’s loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eyewitness News spoke to guests about their take on Ertz’s last game and his trade to the Arizona Cardinals.

Ertz was instrumental in the Birds’ Super Bowl win back in 2018 against the New England Patriots. And although last night didn’t result in a win against Tampa Bay, Ertz played his heart out for that final game.

Many fans are giving him credit for his time here in Philadelphia, saying this move to Arizona will be good for his career, and also for the Eagles as they continue to rebuild.

“He’s a very good player. Without them, I don’t know. We’ll see,” RoseAnn Stabile said.

“I think you’re gonna see a mass exodus of the players that he played with. [Jason] Kelce is gonna go, I even think [Dallas] Goedert is gonna go. He’s the only player they have left of any quality,” Greg Francis said.

“He’s done so much for the team since he’s been here and I’ll always be thankful for him for the game-winning touchdown in the Super Bowl. So I’ll always have a spot for him in my heart but he’s with an undefeated team now. Hopefully, he can win another one for himself,” Greg Kapustiak said.

Fans we spoke to are sad to see Ertz go but say holistically, this is better for everyone involved.