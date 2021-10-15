PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Zach Ertz’s time as a Philadelphia Eagle has come to an end. The Eagles are sending the three-time Pro Bowl tight end to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 5th-round pick.

Trade: The Eagles have acquired CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick from Arizona in exchange for TE Zach Ertz. pic.twitter.com/bKIhzqbdKg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021

Howie Roseman says while they didn’t call Arizona back until Friday, Ertz knew going into Thursday night’s game against the Buccaneers that it was going to be his last game at Lincoln Financial Field. Ertz was emotional as he left the field and headed to the locker room.

He scored a touchdown in the 28-22 loss to the Buccaneers and finished with four catches for 29 yards.

See Ya —@ZERTZ_86 last walk off as a Bird- pic.twitter.com/jhbhb9CMtw — Will Kenworthy (@WILL___CBS3) October 15, 2021

A fractured relationship between Ertz and the Eagles was mended during the offseason after a contract extension agreement couldn’t be reached. During his first press conference over the summer, he said Philadelphia was the place he wanted to retire.

“Like I’ve said all along, this is the place I want to be, this is the place I want to retire. Those feelings haven’t changed,” Ertz said according to ESPN. “I’m moving on from everything that happened this offseason. There have been apologies, there have been things that we’ve mended and, ultimately, I’m here, I’m excited to be here and I’m excited to be a member of this football team.”

Ertz spent nearly a decade with the Birds. He was drafted by the Eagles 35th overall in the Second Round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

During his career with the Birds, he recorded 579 receptions, 6,267 yards, and 38 touchdowns.

In 2018 he set a franchise and NFL record for tight ends with 116 receptions. Ertz ended that season with 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns.

579 receptions

6,267 yards

38 touchdowns

Countless unforgettable moments pic.twitter.com/HAqLztnJze — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 15, 2021

His most memorable play with the Eagles? Catching the winning touchdown pass to give the Eagles their first Super Bowl Championship during the 2017-18 NFL season.

“He will always be a member of the Eagles family, not only because of what he accomplished on the field, but also because of the wonderful person, dedicated leader, and exemplary role model that he was for nine seasons in Philadelphia,” owner Jeffrey Lurie said.

https://twitter.com/Eagles/status/1449030668978167813