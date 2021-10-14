PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a deadly five-vehicle crash on the Tacony-Palmyra bridge late last year, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Thursday afternoon. Jonathan Ramos, 29, was sentenced by a New Jersey judge Wednesday.

Ramos had pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a fatal accident, driving with a suspended license and speeding in July.

Prosecutors said Ramos and 24-year-old Brandon Moore were both driving more than 100 miles per hour when they caused a five-car crash on the bridge just before 7 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2020.

One car reportedly clipped the other, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it struck another car and killed the driver of that car. Five other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Prosecutors identified the driver who was killed as 35-year-old Gerardo Martinez, of Camden.

According to prosecutors, Ramos and Moore began to speed after exiting the toll booth heading west toward the bridge when Moore, driving a 2018 Dodge Charge, hit Ramos’ 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The collision sent Ramos’ vehicle into another lane and led to the fatal accident with Martinez.

Prosecutors said the investigation found Moore’s top speed topped out at 112 mph while Ramos was driving at 106 mph at one point. The speed limit on the Tacony-Palmyra bridge is 45 mph.

Ramos, authorities said, left the scene of the crash.

Moore pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide and other charges in September. Officials said he will be sentenced next month.