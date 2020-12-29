Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly five-vehicle crash shut down the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge for several hours Monday night. Police say several people were also rushed to the hospital.
Police say first responders were called to the scene around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they found several vehicles involved in the crash.
Officials tell Eyewitness News, two speeding cars led to the crash.
One car reportedly clipped the other, sending it into oncoming traffic, where it struck another car, killing the driver of that car.
Five other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The bridge reopened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
